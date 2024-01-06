Two injured in crash between pickup truck and tanker on Bintulu-Sibu road

TATAU (Jan 6): Two men aged 35 and 50 were injured after a crash involving a tanker lorry and a pickup truck at KM88 of Bintulu-Sibu road this evening.

Tatau Fire and Rescue Station (Bomba) chief Jankey Jikat in a statement said a team of firefighters were rushed to the crash scene after receiving an emergency call at 5.53pm.

He said that upon arrival, the team found that there had been an accident involving a tanker lorry and a pickup truck that had collided with each other.

“It is understood that there were four people in the pickup truck, while in the tanker lorry was just the driver,” he said, adding that the two injured were occupants of the pickup truck.

However, he said no rescue operation was needed because all the victims had already gotten out of the vehicles with the help of the public.

They were taken to Tatau Health Clinic for further examination and treatment.

After confirming that the situation was safe, the rescue team concluded the operation at 6.55pm.