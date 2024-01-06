Village in Jln Puncak Borneo hit by flash flood

KUCHING (Jan 6): Kampung Punau at Jalan Puncak Borneo has been hit by the flash flood around 5.30pm today.

It is believed that the village’s ditch was overwhelmed by the torrential downpour as water was seen flowing swiftly through the village’s road as shown in a video taken by one of the villagers.

According to netizens, the water has reached at least 0.6 metres deep.

Also seen were a few villagers who had to move their cars to a safer area.

As of 6pm, the water began to recede and villagers were seen clearing debris from the ditch.