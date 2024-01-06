Water supply issues affecting Sibu’s longhouses will be resolved, SUPP man assures

SIBU (Jan 6): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community and Development Committee chairman Kevin Lau has assured the longhouse folks of Rumah Veronica Jabok at Pasai Siong here that the clean water supply issues would be resolved.

Lau said this in response to Tuai Rumah Veronica’s call for him to help resolve the water supply issue in the area.

“This problem is not only in Pasai Siong, but also in Melanggan and Paradom, whereby we have had a dialogue session recently with the Sibu Water Board (SWB),” he said during a New Year celebration gathering at the longhouse today.

“They (SWB) have a plan to resolve this issue, but of course, it will take time.

“We will continue to look into this matter, and it is also our desire to solve this problem for the benefits of all,” he assured.

Lau, who is also Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) Environment and Public Health Standing Committee chairman, said that he would continue to work with the people to ensure that Sarawak can continue to develop and prosper.

The state government under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and SUPP, he said, would ensure that unity and peace prevail in the state.

“Although we live in a very peaceful country, Malaysia is experiencing a rough political process.

“We can see there are states that are facing racial and religious tension but I’m glad and feel lucky that I am a Sarawakian, whereby we do not experience such tension,” he said, while calling for everyone to uphold and safeguard tolerance and harmony.

On an unrelated matter, he also called on the longhouse folks to be on their guard and not to fall victim to scams.

“When you see these attractive offers, be they jobs or anything, please be careful. Always seek advice from those who are more experienced or refer to the authority.

“Prevention is always the best,” he said.