After over 60 years, the rediscovery of an elusive egg-laying mammal

SOME readers may well remember the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympics and even the names of the three mascots, Syd (after Sydney), Olly (after Olympics), and Millie (after the Millennium). The creatures concerned were, respectively, the duckbilled platypus, the kookaburra, and the echidna. Like many of us, I scratched my brain as to the last animal for I had never heard of it before!

This land-living mammal separated itself from the platypus species some 20 million years ago. Both mammals are referred to as ‘monotremes’, roughly translated as egg-laying. The word echidna is derived from the Greek ‘ekhinos’ meaning ‘hedgehog sea urchin’.

A particular species of echidna, the long-beaked version (Zaglossus attenboroughi) is named after the eminent British naturalist, Sir David Attenborough, who explored the mountains of Papua New Guinea over 60 years ago. In the summer of 2023, this species was rediscovered on an international expedition to Indonesian Papua New Guinea led by Dr James Kempton, a postdoctoral biological research scientist at Oxford University. After three weeks, Kempton ascended the Cyclops Mountains on the final day to remove some of the camera traps, which had previously been set out, to find that images of this echidna had been captured on camera. No doubt celebrations broke out that night amongst expedition members drawn from Oxford and Royal Holloway College, London, Mendel University in the Czech Republic and UNCEN university in Papua. This rare species is classified as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species although two other species of long-beaked echidna are endemic to Papua New Guinea.

If you can imagine the shape of this island of New Guinea to resemble a rather skinny necked pheasant, this species is found on the uppermost crest of its back.

Physical attributes of long-beaked echidna

Kempton best describes this mammal as “having the spines of a hedgehog, the snout of an anteater, and the feet of a mole”. The elongated slender snout acts as both mouth and nose which contains 2,000 electroreceptors for sensing its prey and to find its way. The bird-shaped head causes confusion for, at a distance, it can be thought to be avian. Under the spines on the side of its head lie two slits for ears.

With strong but short legs and long curved claws for digging, it possesses a tiny mouth with toothless jaws, a wet and long sticky tongue with tiny sharp spikes which aid the echidna in capturing its prey. It has the second lowest body temperature of 33 degrees Celsius of all mammals behind the platypus. Not unsurprisingly, it likes water and regularly goes for a swim with its snout projecting snorkel-like out of the water. No doubt this is to rid itself of fleas which hedgehogs also harbour.

Diet

The long-beaked echidna’s diet mostly consists of worms, insect larvae, and ants which it uncovers with its sharp claws in digging out rotten logs and soil. With no teeth, it decomposes its prey for digestion by grinding it between the lower part of its mouth and its tongue. A mouthful must take some time to break down into swallowable portions!

Mating and threats

Little is really known about this species for it is so elusive but perhaps many of its characteristics are similar to that of its cousin, the short-beaked species which are present in the south, southeast, and north of New Guinea and in abundance in Australia. So rare are they, that to the best of my knowledge none of this particular species of long-beaked echidna are kept in captivity where they may be observed in detail. Its main threat is that of mankind as it is hunted for food.

Australian echidnas

There are five subspecies of short-beaked echidnas which are found throughout Australia, and much more is known about them and in particular those that are in captivity where one was known to live for 50 years. In the wild, their average lifespan is 15 years. These are solitary animals and not at all territorial in their wanderings.

Their breeding season begins in June and lasts until October and when a female is ‘on heat’ she may be trailed by up to ten males. The female lays soft shelled, leathery eggs about three weeks after mating. The baby echidna (a ‘puggle’) breaks through its shell casing using its egg tooth and looks like a foetus. It is immediately collected by its mother and transferred to her pouch, remaining there for 102 days during which time it develops spines after about 50 days. It thrives by suckling the pores on patches on the mother’s breast. These mammals do not possess nipples.

Eventually, the mother digs a tunnel leading to a burrow chamber where she deposits the puggle. She returns to the burrow to suckle it every five or so days, keeping this up for seven months. Eventually the puggle will reach adulthood and weigh between 2kg and 7kg with its main source of diet consisting of termites, ants, beetles, and larvae.

Line of defence

Echidnas are vulnerable to snake attacks as spineless puggles as snakes slither into their burrows and, later in life, adults are prey to wildcats, foxes, dogs, and lizards. When attacked, an echidna quickly digs a burrow or curls up hedgehog-like into a tight ball. Aboriginees, at night, hunt these mammals as they are much valued as a source of food and used for medicinal purposes. Once caught the animal is gutted and then baked by filling it with hot stones and manak leaves.

Australians are provided with instructions on how to deal with an echidna found in their gardens. These include the use of stout leathery gloves and never to remove the echidna more than 200 metres away for fear that it may harbour a baby in a nearby burrow for the echidna’s homing instincts are excellent. The echidna holds pride of place in Australian culture and if you have 5 cent coins in loose change from a visit to that country do look on the reverse of the coins and, lo and behold, there you will see an echidna!

The good news of Kempton’s successful expedition to Papua New Guinea will, I trust, inspire 2024 expeditioners to remote areas to rediscover lost species of animals, birds, fish, and insects which are ‘critical’, ‘endangered’ or even proclaimed as ‘extinct’. Twenty plus years ago, when trekking through sections of Sabah’s primary and secondary rainforests, I harboured hopes of such finds but today I leave such ventures to younger limbs! Beware, if young expeditioners, of the hidden dangers of entering such forests for you should always have a local and knowledgeable guide!