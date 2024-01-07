Sunday, January 7
Ahmad Zahid heads to Kota Kinabalu tonight to resolve Sabah Umno issue

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he would issue a statement regarding Sabah Umno tomorrow. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 7): UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is scheduled to head to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah tonight to resolve issues regarding Sabah UMNO.

Answering reporters’ questions about the current situation with Sabah Umno, Ahmad Zahid said he would issue an official statement about the matter tomorrow in Sabah.

“I will be flying immediately after this event to Sabah and I’m going to issue a statement in KK (Kota Kinabalu) tomorrow,” he said after officiating MoodaFest here today.

Media outlets reported that Sabah UMNO chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said that they were ready to work with Parti Warisan (Warisan) in the 17th Sabah state election, while UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan was reported to have said that Sabah UMNO had yet to make any decision about working together with any party for the state election. — Bernama

