Deputy minister lauds new policy not requiring private developers to build affordable housing

SIBU (Jan 7): The new policy that does not require private developers to allocate 30 per cent of their housing or mixed development projects for affordable residential units will create a win-win situation for all parties, said Datuk Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, who lauded the new policy announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday, said it will benefit the house buyers, private developers and Sarawak government.

Tiang pointed out that under the current policy, the developers are under the legal obligation to use their land to build affordable residential units and most of the time, they choose to build them at secluded areas because they are cheaper.

“However, this defeated the purpose of Sarawak government as the areas where affordable housing units are built are far away from the community,” he added.

In addition, he said many of the units built were not up to the satisfactory quality or condition.

“Therefore, I believe that the new policy, once implemented, will resolve such issues because the developers are free from the legal obligation to build the affordable residential units,” he added.

Tiang said under the new policy, the private developers just need to make payments to the housing trust fund and the government, through Housing Development Corporation (HDC) can use the funds from the trust fund to plan and build affordable residential units in areas that are more accessible for the people.

“This is good news for the people, not only they can afford to buy houses, but also the houses built by the government through HDC will be more attractive, accessible and meet their expectations.

“I am really glad that the Premier is going to implement this policy because this is going to be win-win situation for all parties,” he said.