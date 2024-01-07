DPM Zahid wishes good luck to 2023 SPM candidates nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 7): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has conveyed his well wishes to candidates sitting for the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Ahmad Zahid, in a posting on Facebook today, also wished good luck to the 7,985 SPM candidates of Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) and 25,741 Yayasan Pelajaran Mara students.

“I pray that everyone stays healthy, (and) gets the blessings of their parents and teachers. I pray that you will achieve the success you dream of. Good luck in your 2023 SPM examination,” he said.

A total of 395,870 candidates have registered to sit for the 2023 SPM examination at 3,340 examination centres nationwide from tomorrow until March 7.

The Malay Oral Test will be conducted from January 8 to 11 while the English Oral Test (January 17 to 23), the Malay and English Listening Tests (January 29) and the written exam (January 30 to March 7), while the Science Practical Test was carried out on December 5 to 7. — Bernama