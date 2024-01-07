Federal deputy minister calls for extension of NRDA projects in Limbang

KUCHING (Jan 7): Federal Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah has called for the extension of the ongoing Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA)’s projects in Limbang.

He highlighted this during a meeting, cum project implementations’ briefing, at his office in Limbang yesterday.

“We must ensure the continuity of the NRDA’s initiatives, which are aimed at providing better facilities for the people in Limbang and boosting its potential as a competitive sports destination,” said the Limbang MP.

The briefing was led by NRDA regional director Datu Ubaidillah Abdul Latip, and was also attended by representatives of relevant government agencies including Public Works Department (JKR) and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

Also present was Batu Danau assemblyman Dato Paulus Palu Gumbang, one of NRDA’s board members.

NRDA, under the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda), had carried out various development projects including road projects connecting the rural areas; water supply projects; construction projects for recreational facilities; as well as schools’ upgrade and repair projects.

According to a press statement by NRDA, the projects which are now at various stages of completion include the road project from Jalan Kampung Pendam to Kampung Ipai (15km); Bukit Lubok to Kampung Seberang Kedai Limbang road project (3.7km); Jalan Rangau to Kuala Limbang road project (3.2km); Limbang water supply project (Bawang Ubor to Rumah Jubang); Kampung Pahlawan Anjung entrepreneurial project; Sungai Pekan Medamit Waterfront Project; and Limbang’s recreational facilities project.

“The projects on the upgrading and repair of school facilities have been completed.

“These initiatives reflect Recoda’s ongoing commitment to regional development and infrastructure enhancement in Limbang and its surrounding areas,” said the statement.

Established in 2018, NRDA serves to accelerate development in Limbang and Lawas. With an allocation of RM1.5 billion, NRDA has undertaken a comprehensive range of 157 projects.

To date, NRDA has successfully completed 53 projects, with an additional 86 projects currently underway.