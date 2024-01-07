Lee: Sarawak open to establishing closer ties with Batik Air

KUCHING (Jan 7): The Ministry of Transport Sarawak welcomes the establishment of a strong relationship with Batik Air Malaysia and supports the carrier in any undertaking meant to enhance its presence in the state.

This was highlighted by the minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin during a working visit to the Batik Air headquarters in Kuala Lumpur recently.

The state delegation was welcomed by Batik Air Malaysia chief executive officer (CEO) Capt Mushafiz Mustafa and the company’s management team, who also included its head of commercial Yoganathan Muniandy, Mohd Fauzi Rejab from business development, and Hanna Hussein from public relations.

“The objective of this working visit was to establish a close rapport and strong relationship with Batik Air Malaysia management team and to support their presence and sustainability in Sarawak.

“The delegates were also briefed on Batik Air’s strategic planning and the airlines’ connectivity in Sarawak, also covering the new routes between Kuala Lumpur and Sibu, being planned to kick off this Feb 8,” said a press statement from the ministry yesterday.

The Kuala Lumpur-Sibu flight would operate twice daily, with the first flight to take off from Sibu at 10.25am, and the second at 9.40pm.

Currently, there are two airlines operating the Kuala Lumpur-Sibu sector: Airasia with 20 flights weekly, and Malaysia Airlines with 10 flights weekly.

The statement also quoted Lee as requesting Batik Air to have the Kuala Lumpur-Miri sector.

“Previously, Malindo Air was flying Kuala Lumpur-Miri. With increasing oil and gas (O&G) business activities in Miri following the relocation of Shell’s headquarters from Kuala Lumpur to Miri, there would be more business travels.

“Furthermore Petros, through its contractor, has also started drilling activities on land in Miri.

“The minister has also invited the CEO and the Batik Air team to Sarawak to further discuss other collaborations in developing the aviation industry in Sarawak, which also covers international air connectivity,” the ministry said.

Accompanying Lee were the ministry’s permanent secterary Dato Alice Jawan, acting deputy permanent secretary Tiong King Wei and head of aviation Zulkarnain Rosli.

In addition, Lee’s delegation also paid a courtesy call on the new Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Rospiagos Taha during their Putrajaya visit.

Rospiagos was appointed to the post in July last year.

“Among the matters discussed with the JPJ officials were road safety advocacy, enforcement, service delivery, digitalisation and the initiatives taken by the federal and Sarawak governments in developing land transport and logistics industries in Sarawak.

“The minister also voiced out issues raised by the Sarawak Bus Association, including the issuance of Class E driving licence, approval from the relevant authorities and Puspakom (Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre) services.

“Issues on students without valid motorcycle licence were also raised,” said the ministry in the statement.