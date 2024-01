MetMalaysia issues thunderstorms warning for seven states including Sarawak, Sabah

KUCHING (Jan 7): The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued thunderstorms warning for Sarawak and Sabah as well as five other Peninsular States today.

In a notice realised on its webiste, MetMalaysia said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds will persist in East Malaysia, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka until 5pm today.

In Sarawak, the weather conditions are expected in Sri Aman, Betong, Pusa and Mukah, while in Sabah – Interior (Keningau and Tambunan), West Coast, Tawau (Tawau), Sandakan and Kudat (Kota Marudu)

The same conditions are also expected in Kelantan (Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang), Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman), Pahang (Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran and Bera), Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin) and Melaka