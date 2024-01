KUCHING (Jan 7): The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in Sarawak and Sabah, which it said will persist till 3pm today.

In a notice issued at 12.15pm, MetMalaysia said the conditions were expected in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman and Betong.

Similar weather conditions were also expected in Interior (Tambunan), West Coast (Tuaran, Ranau and Kota Belud), Tawau, Sandakan and Kudat in Sabah.