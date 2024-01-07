Miri’s ‘Cheongsam Queen of Spring Festival’ contest registration opens till Jan 31

MIRI (Jan 7): The ‘Cheongsam Queen of Spring Festival 2024’ invites cheongsam enthusiasts to seize the opportunity to showcase their love for the Chinese traditional attire by registering for the contest before its closing date this Jan 31.

Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) in a statement said the contest is to commemorate the Lunar New Year celebration, as well as to promote the Chinese culture and heritage of the women’s traditional attire.

“We believe the contest will add a dazzling, vibrant touch to the New Year festivity as we will also be putting emphasis on the costumes being presented on stage, to give spectators a unique experience at the Gong Xi Bazaar event,” it said.

The contest is a joint collaboration between MCCCI and Miri Chinese Association and will be held at Miri Gong Xi Bazaar’s venue, at the area surrounding MCCCI office here from 7.30pm onwards, this Feb 7.

“Participants must register 30 minutes earlier on the day of the event as failing to do so will forfeit their chance to join the contest,” said MCCCI.

“Stage props such as handheld fans, lanterns or other props items are permissible, and participants will be given a one-minute allowance for self-introduction and greetings to the audience, followed thereafter with a catwalk performance.

The participants, it added, will be judged based on their personal charms, hairstyle and costume, styling and stage presence.

Attractive prizes awaiting winners with the crowning queen to walk home with RM688 cash prize; first runner-up RM388; second runner-up RM288 and third runner-up RM188.

Six consolation winners will each receive RM88. All winners will also receive a trophy and a sash.

The ‘Best Posture’ winning contestant and one with the most votes will each receive RM288 cash prizes, as well as a trophy and a sash.

Interested participants can contact Miri Chinese Association office on 085-439832 or 011-58849832 for registration or enquiries.