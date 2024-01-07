Motac achieves milestone in forging M’sia-China tourism

SIBU (Jan 7): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac)’s recent working visit to China has achieved another milestone in forging closer cooperation between both countries, besides becoming a catalyst for the prosperity and development of Malaysia-China tourism.

According to its minister, Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, several major online travel platforms from China have been utilised to focus on Malaysian tourism marketing.

“Tourism Malaysia has not only signed several strategic partnerships with leading Chinese tourism industry players such as Tongcheng Travel and Fliggy Travel but also signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with Ctrip Group, paving the way for a very beneficial relationship in Malaysia-China tourism cooperation for years to come.

“At the same time, we have joined hands with Tuniu Travel and Meituan Travel, also the main Chinese platforms that will actively market Malaysia to Chinese tourists online and offline.

“They are also trying to promote Malaysia as a preferred tourist destination and convince travellers from China to visit Malaysia,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

According to Tiong, this partnership will not only bring the tourism industries of the two countries closer together, but will also be a catalyst for increased prosperity and Malaysia-China tourism development.

“More amenities and exciting travel options are common goals,” the Bintulu MP said.

He hoped that more success could be achieved through this Malaysia-China tourism cooperation in the future, and eventually creating more interesting experiences for Malaysians and Chinese, as well as raising Malaysia’s name on the world stage.”