Ngemah rep: RM100,000 awning project completed at Kanowit longhouse

SIBU (Jan 7): The longhouse folks of Rumah Awin at Sungai Mapai in Kanowit have benefitted from the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) project worth RM100,000.

Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana said the RTP project covered the construction of awnings for the long houses and was completed end of last year.

“In order for the government’s projects to run smoothly and be completed within the specified time, cooperation of all parties namely the recipients, contractors and implementing agencies is vital,” he remarked.

He said this during a gathering at the longhouse yesterday, in commemoration of its recent RTP project completion.

“I hope all the longhouses in my constituency will receive equal distributions of RTP and Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants before the end of the current term,” he said.

Anyi also called on the longhouse folks to go through a proper procedure for the next appointment of community leaders and headmen in order to avoid any conflicts within the community.

He also advised the guardians and parents in his constituency to submit the application for their children’s tertiary education incentives to his service centre.

Also present at the event were Anyi’s wife, Gelim Utan; and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Ngemah vice-president Ramba Resang.