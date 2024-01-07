Organiser targets 5,000 in turnout for Koplo Pentas Borneo 2024 in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 7): About 5,000 people are expected to attend the ‘Koplo Pentas Borneo 2024’, this Feb 17.

The concert, to be staged at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) with the curtain-raiser at 8pm, will feature two music genres: the ‘Koplo’ and the ‘Galau’.

“We decided to go for the ‘koplo’ genre for a change.

“We’ve brought in artistes from Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia before, and so far, many have requested a ‘koplo’-genre concert,” said Pentas Borneo project manager Mohd Shahren Shuib at a press conference here, yesterday.

Several performers under Jakarta’s Nagaswara Music Media and Publishing would also be featured at the concert.

Renowned Indonesian singer Siti Badriah, known for hits like ‘Lagi Syantik’ and ‘Lagi Tamvan’, would be headlining the ‘koplo’ segment of the concert.

Meanwhile, Indonesian bands Keris Patih and Luvia Band would take part in the ‘galau’ segment.

“Each of them will be performing eight songs per set. We are planning to bring Luvia Band over from Indonesia on either Jan 13 or 14 for our roadshows and meet-and-greets.

“We will announce the roadshows’ locations at a later date,” said Mohd Shahren, adding that while the tickets could be bought online, the priority would be those purchased physically.

“We will start selling tickets physically this Jan 13, during our roadshows. Prices start at RM88, depending on each zone.

“There are four zones: Koplo Zone with ticket price of RM120, Gold Zone with ticket price of RM99, Silver Zone with ticket price of RM88, and VIP Zone with ticket price of RM170. We will stop sales in a zone as soon as the placements are full,” he said.

A wholly Sarawakian company, Pentas Borneo, has partnered with the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), Cats FM, Tealive East Malaysia, and Plaza Merdeka Mall in organising the concert.

“We are currently discussing bringing in another Indonesian artiste, Vita Alvia, to be our opening act.

“Some people may be concerned about possible changes to the concert’s location down the road, but we have already signed an agreement with BCCK’s management. The concert’s location has been finalised,” he assured everyone.

The tickets can be bought via www.ticket2u.com.my, whereas physical tickets can be bought at upcoming Pentas Borneo roadshows. For more information, call 016-679 7885.

Also present at the press conference were Pentas Borneo head marketer Casner, its director Iswandi Mahmud, and its marketing manager Affy Johary.