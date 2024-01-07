Strive to score in SPM 2023, S’wak minister advises candidates

MIRI (Jan 7): Form 5 is considered a critical time for secondary school students, in that they would be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations – the first step towards their higher education and career pathways.

This was expressed by Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin in his speech for SMK Lopeng Tengah’s Form 5 graduation ceremony at a hotel here yesterday.

For the record, the SPM 2023 examinations would commence this Jan 8 and run until March 7, involving 395,870 candidates nationwide.

“What’s important is that if you poured all your hard work into this (SPM 2023), you would get the anticipated results,” Lee advised the students attending the session.

The Senadin assemblyman also said he would continue to provide incentives to the top-scoring students, having seen how this could indirectly encourage students to do well in their studies.

“Always remember that you’ll get to enjoy the fruit of your hard work in the end.

“SPM will mark a new beginning of your future careers,” he added.

At the ceremony, 133 Form 5 students received their scrolls.

Also present were SMK Lopeng Tengah principal Yew Kok Wing, chairman of the parent-teacher association Spaiee Julai, IBS College Miri chief executive Dr Anthony Hii, and Fajar College Miri senior lecturer Joseph Tarawe.