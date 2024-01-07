S’wak minister meets Kpg Batu Satu’s fishermen over issues on wave breaker project

MIRI (Jan 7): Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has held a meeting session with fishermen from Kampung Batu Satu here to discuss issues related to the wave breaker project.

According to Lee, the fishermen had requested the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) to have the wave breaker project be relocated as it was deemed to be too close to the boat ramp area of the Fisherman’s Market at Batu Satu.

Based on the fishermen’s feedback, the project’s proximity to the boat ramp area had caused woody debris to accumulate, making it difficult for them to navigate their boats out to sea.

“The fishermen are pleased with the project as it has protected the market and the area from waves during the monsoon season but their main concern now is the debris,” said Lee, adding that the wave breaker construction project is now at 98.5 per cent near completion.

“The debris problem has not been resolved and is still causing issues for the fishermen,” he said when making his inspection on the latest progress of the wave breaker project for Kampung Batu Satu in Kuala Baram on Friday.

Lee, who is also the Senadin assemblyman, assured the fishermen that Miri DID would have to first remove the accumulated debris in the area, before making minor changes to the project design as requested by the local fishermen.

Funded by the federal government and under the supervision of DID; the RM17-million coastal erosion project for Kampung Batu Satu began around November 2020, involving the construction of a 200-metre of wave breakers.

In expressing his gratitude to the federal government for the project funding, Lee said the wave breaker project could help solve the coastal erosion problem and ensure the safety of the residents, as well as prevent damage to the fishing market facilities.