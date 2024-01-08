400kg aluminium dome installed on top of Sibu heroes’ monument

SIBU (Jan 8): A massive aluminium dome, estimated to weigh 400kg, was installed on top of the under-construction Sibu heroes’ monument today.

Work on the 30-metre tower at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 is on schedule and expected to be completed by Jan 20, said Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.

The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman said the monument is the brainchild of Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

According to him, when completed the monument will be another landmark for Sibu.

“The project, costing about RM778,000, is funded under the Nangka constituency’s Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

“The site handing over to the contractor was done in June 23 last year and works started immediately,” Izkandar said.

He said the monument would enable Sibu folk from all walks of life to remember the struggles of the heroes of independence from colonial rule.

He added the balance of the RM1 million RTP funding will be utilised for additional works such as lighting to brighten the area, as well as mosaic tiling.

“This additional work is expected to be completed before the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“The additional work is the aesthetic part to beautify the area beside the monument,” he said.

Designed by University of Technology Sarawak (UTS), the project’s implementing agency is SMC.

In December 2020, Dr Annuar had said the monument was erected in memory of nationalists from Sibu who fought for the independence of Sarawak from British rule – Rosli Dhobi, Morshidi Sidek, Awang Ramli Amit Mohd Deli, and Bujang Suntong.