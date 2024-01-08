ABIM S’wak offers help to hold Khatam Al-Quran after denial by school in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 8): The Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) Sarawak has offered its assistance to hold a ‘Khatam Al-Quran’ event after it was turned down at SK St Thomas here.

“ABIM Sarawak is ever ready to provide assistance to the organisers of the Al-Quran Khatam if required as we hope that it can be carried out in a smooth and successful manner,” it said in a statement.

The decision to not permit the event, which is meant to mark the completion of religious classes for Muslim pupils, from being held at the mission school has gone viral on social media.

The decision was purportedly conveyed via a letter, dated December 21, 2023, signed by the Anglican Church’s Diocesan Education Officer Revd Robin Sabai and addressed to the school’s headmaster.

Robin could not be reached for comments, while the state education authorities have declined to comment. The event was supposed to be held on Feb 3.

ABIM Sarawak also said the decision has not only upset members of the public, particularly Muslims, but has the potential to threaten the unity and harmony of various races in Sarawak.

As such, it advised all individuals and parties to avoid any action that would arouse anger and touch on sensitivities, especially involving race and religious issues.

ABIM Sarawak asserted that the role of education institutions to unify the people must be defended by all parties and groups with personal agendas that go against the state’s interest should be removed to prevent extremism from spreading.

“We hope that the Ministry of Education and the Sarawak State Education Department can take appropriate action in dealing with and preventing issues like this from happening again in the future.

“We also urge the authorities to ensure that educational programmes that promote understanding and tolerance among students of various backgrounds can be frequently carried out in order to nurture young generations that appreciate the unity, which has been established in Sarawak for a long time,” said the movement.

Also commenting on the issue, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Kota Samarahan branch chief Mahmud Epah pointed out that the Khatam Al-Quran was not a new event in the school.

“It has been held for a long time and the school never objected to this. And suddenly now, holding such activity at school is not permitted,” he said in a statement today.

He said that though the number of Muslim pupils in the school might not be significant, the school should not limit students’ activities based on their religious background.

“We all know that schools play an important role in educating the new generation especially to empower the spirit of national integration and strengthen the unity and harmony of our multi-racial and religiously plural society.

“All interested parties from different racial and religious backgrounds should help, support and celebrate this spirit and effort instead of prohibiting and nullifying the rights that involve the choice of religion enshrined in the Constitution.

“Therefore, sensitivity and tolerance towards religion should be emphasised by all parties in going through this dynamic process to achieve the goal of forming a Malaysian nation that has its own identity based on the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara,” he said.

Mahmud also urged the education authorities at the state and federal levels to look into the matter and take appropriate action.