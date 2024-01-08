Additional RM2 mln to solve UMS water woes

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 8): The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) announced an additional RM2 million funding for Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) to solve its water supply problem.

KPT Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said that he has been briefed about development issues, which includes the water supply issue at UMS on Monday.

He added that he was informed UMS needed additional funding for water pumps for hostels located at higher areas.

“I announce RM1 million as additional (funding) to prepare the pumps which will pressure the water to be delivered to places that are higher,” he said.

He also announced another funding of RM1 million to allow the university to prepare tubes at lower areas to help the efforts to find water sources.

Dr Zambry, who was speaking to reporters after attending the Yayasan Perkasa Siswa Contribution Handing Over ceremony held at Kolej Kediaman Tun Fuad UMS on Monday also said that UMS has the relevant expertise who are capable of finding solutions to the water issue in UMS.

At the same time, he also said that the State Government has plans to construct a massive water tank but stated that this will take some time.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced an RM3 million allocation to address the water supply plight affecting the students at UMS.

Dr Zambry was asked if the RM5 million total funding would be able to put the water supply problem at UMS to an end.

He added that he hopes the matter will be addressed soon.

“Don’t take too much time. If there are problems due to red tape, processes that can’t be approved, inform my party so we can reduce the red tape. Don’t let the issue of bureaucracy and red tape become the main hindrance to solving the problem,” he said.

Earlier, during his arrival at the Kolej Kediaman Tun Fuad UMS, Dr Zambry was greeted by a group of students bearing placards with wordings such as “Sampai Bila?” (Until When), and “Kami sayang Universiti kami!!! Tapi kamu sayang kami?” (We love our university!!! But you love us?).

Dr Zambry, in describing the greeting, said that they have the right to express their opinion and views.

“Don’t ever stop them,” he said when addressing all those attending the ceremony.

Among the laments of those greeting him was that they have yet to shower due to the low water supply at UMS.

They also ask for their hostel fees to be reduced.

Also present to accompany Dr Zambry were Deputy Higher Learning Minister, Datuk Mustapha Sakmud and UMS Vice Chancellor, Profesor Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor.