Agong, Raja Permaisuri attend parade of thanks

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 8): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah attended the parade of thanks today.

The ceremony, held in conjunction with the end of Al-Sultan Abdullah’s reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30, took place at Kem Perdana, Sungai Besi.

Al-Sultan Abdullah started his five-year reign as the head of the nation on Jan 31, 2019, after replacing Sultan Muhammad V, the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The last time a similar ceremony was held was in 2016 when Al-Marhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah ended his official tenure the 14th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong.

The ceremony involved 40 officers and 888 members of various ranks from the three branches of the ATM, namely the Army, Royal Malaysian Navy and Royal Malaysian Air Force.

The arrival of Their Majesties was greeted with “Hormat Diraja” led by Lieutenant Colonel Mohd Azamri Abdullah, followed by the national anthem Negaraku performed by ATM Band and a 21-gun salute.

The ceremony also witnessed five ATM helicopters, each carrying the Jalur Gemilang, the ATM flag, and the flags of three ATM branches, performing a fly-past.

Al-Sultan Abdullah later inspected the guard of honour on an inspection vehicle.

There was also a special performance by one officer and 306 personnel from various ranks involving a combination of the ATM central band together with the Army’s Drumline and Brassband, which enlivened the ceremony. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —