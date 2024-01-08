Anwar: Digital Ministry formed to enable country to compete in the sector

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 8): The Digital Ministry was formed to lead the government’s digital transformation efforts so that the country does not fall behind and can compete quickly, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the special ministry, formed following the Cabinet reshuffle last month (December), was on the thought that Malaysia would not be able to compete quickly according to the speed achieved by other countries without focusing on the digital field.

“The digital programme should be carried out more drastically, and aggressively than before. Otherwise, we will be left behind,” he said at a meeting with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) here today.

Anwar said in pursuit of driving economic and digital growth, as well as improving the quality of education and health, issues of human values, justice and good morals should not be left out.

Although the digital sector emphasised new technology, he said, the issue of value also needed to be given attention.

As such, any efforts made related to the matter are to be across ministries and departments, he added.

“We must be rooted to the earth. We have a system of beliefs and values. We must approach this and that’s why (it needs to) cross departments and ministries, don’t think of the old way… this is my department, my ministry… it needs to cross ministries.

“If the law (portfolio) involves everyone, so is JAKIM (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia). Otherwise, it will become a branch of the religious ministry that has nothing to do with the others.

The prime minister also said the country’s education sector can no longer remain in the old mould.

The mastery of the Malay language should be better, but efforts to improve mastery of the English language should also be given priority, he added. – Bernama