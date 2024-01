KUCHING (Jan 8): The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) amounted to US$113.5 billion as at Dec 29 last year, announced BNM today.

“The reserves level has taken into account the quarterly foreign exchange revaluation changes.

“The reserves position is sufficient to finance 5.4 months of imports of goods and services, and is 1.0 time the total short-term external debt,” said BNM in a statement.