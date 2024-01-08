BN’s allies for next Sabah polls to be decided after dissolution of State Assembly – Ahmad Zahid

KOTA BELUD (Jan 8): Barisan Nasional (BN) will decide on its allies for the next Sabah state election only after the Sabah State Assembly is dissolved, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who is also Umno president, said the party is prepared to collaborate with any like-minded party that gives priority to protecting the well-being of the people of Sabah and the country.

“Our political stand is pragmatic and we can enter into cooperation with any party (for Sabah polls). The important thing is the government that is formed must have support from the majority of the people.

“In this matter, the priority is to strengthen the Unity Government, whether at the national or state level.

This spirit must prevail,” he told a media conference after the Kadamaian Development Launch held in conjunction with the Kadamaian Christmas Open House here on Monday.

Also present was Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is also Kadamaian state assemblyman.

Ahmad Zahid said there is no political turmoil in Sabah and he is visiting the state to attend today’s ceremony.

The meeting with political leaders in Sabah on Sunday night was to streamline work involving BN and Umno’s machinery, especially in preparation for the next Sabah state polls, he said.

“I reject the notion that there is political turmoil in Sabah. We were meeting as part of preparations for the next Sabah state election. Although the Sabah state polls may be held as late as the end of next year, it is not wrong to start preparing now.

“No one should speculate that something is brewing in Sabah. We focus on our work first,” he added.

He said Sabah BN and Umno would be given autonomy in facing the state polls, including picking their candidates and prospective Chief Minister candidate but these decisions should be communicated to the BN chairman.

Asked about the flood situation in the country, he said the relevant agencies including the National Disaster Management Agency, Social Welfare Department, police, Fire and Rescue Department and non-governmental organisations had been mobilised to tackle the disaster in Johor and Pahang.

“We are taking certain measures in flood-hit states, including coordination at the state and district levels to ensure this cooperation is implemented,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also National Disaster Management Committee chairman. – Bernama