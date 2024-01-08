Delegation in California to promote Sarawak to global business event market

KUCHING (Jan 8): A Sarawak delegation comprising 29 industry partners are striving to position the state prominently in the global business event market at the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) Convening Leaders 2024 in San Diego, California on Jan 7-10.

A press release today said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is leading the delegation.

“This amplifies the partnership between PCMA and Sarawak signed in 2020 to provide ongoing education and business development opportunities to Sarawak and increase awareness of the legacy impact of business events,” said the statement.

PCMA Convening Leaders 2024 is an annual education gathering for business event professionals and themed ‘Think Bigger’.

Thinking bigger about elevating Sarawak’s position as a business events destination, the delegation met with PCMA’s Leadership Team on future collaborations.

“PCMA’s mission aligns with our commitment to drive positive economic and social progress through business events. They are one of our most important international partners, and we intend to explore new markets with the 7,000 members of PCMA and create new opportunities for Sarawak,” said Abdul Karim.

“As we focus on delivering the outcomes of Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, we need to push our boundaries further and extend the ‘Tribe Legacy Sarawak’ campaign, which emphasises delivering greater values through collaboration, to PCMA’s network for maximum impact.”

This year’s convention treats delegates to over 50 educational sessions and a mainstage conversation with the power duo of global politics, Bill and Hillary Clinton, to discuss how to think big in a challenging world.

PCMA chief executive officer Sherrif Karamat said the association hopes PCMA Convening Leaders 2024 will educate members on finding opportunities in challenges and empower them to maximise the impact of their events.

“Sarawak is an excellent example of how to maximise the industry’s impact to drive economic and societal progress.

“They are a role model for legacy impact and PCMA hopes to expand its collaboration that drives bigger results and makes a positive difference together,” he said.

BESarawak, the state’s agency for business events, has marked education as one of its core strategies for 2024.

“PCMA Convening Leaders is a golden opportunity to learn how other regions such as North America drive legacy impacts from business events and deliver exceptional experiences that engage its members,” said BESarawak chief executive officer Amelia Roziman.

“Sarawak is serious about growing its knowledge economy and as a destination with the most qualified business events industry, we hope to apply lessons from PCMA to create a sustained and thriving industry as outlined in the Legacy Impact Master Action Plan 2023-2025 and the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.”

Joining the Sarawak delegation for a unique learning experience are Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, Sarawak Tourism Board, Sarawak Museum Department, Business Events legacy ambassador Datu Dr Lulie Melling from the Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute, officers from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, and business events industry partners.

PCMA is a US-based association with a membership of 7,000 business events strategists and an audience of 100,000 across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

It is well known for providing its members with senior-level education, networking, and market intelligence, and for being the number one platform for business event professionals to build careers and communities.