Deputy IGP confirms law enforcement officer, suspected ‘transporter’ in Sabah’s biggest drug ring, in police custody

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 8): Police have arrested an officer with a law enforcement agency who is suspected of acting as a “transporter” in Sabah’s largest drug syndicate.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the 43-year-old officer was arrested on December 29, 2023, in the Klang Valley.

“The suspect acted as a transporter, had been actively involved in transporting illegal substances for the syndicate and had previously worked in Sabah.

“With this arrest, the total number of people arrested according to the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 is 11 people,” he said in a news conference at the national police headquarters in Bukit Aman here today.

He did not disclose the law enforcement agency.

He said the investigation is still ongoing and does not rule out more arrests in future.

He said the police are questioning the suspects and preparing the investigation papers to be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Ayob Khan said police have frozen 22 bank accounts worth RM420,000, 18 vehicles worth RM6.6 million, cash totalling RM35,000 as well as jewellery and luxury watches worth RM100,000 belonging to the syndicate members under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds from Illegal Activities (AMLATFPUAA) Act 2001.

He added that police are working with the Inland Revenue Board in order to enable further action against other assets belonging to the syndicate members under AMLATFPUAA.

The Sabah drug ring bust was first reported by news portal Astro Awani on December 26 last year.

The syndicate was said to be the biggest in Sabah and had been around since 2015.

According to the news portal, 10 men were arrested during a predawn raid on Christmas Day on several locations in Kota Kinabalu, Tawau and Semporna.

A patron of a 40-year-old non-governmental organisation, alleged to be the mastermind, was among those arrested.

The other nine were said to be a 36-year-old businessman, a 48-year-old personal assistant, a 44-year-old civil servant who is also an officer of an enforcement agency, and a 34-year-old labourer. – Malay Mail