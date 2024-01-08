Early morning fire damages double-storey house in Bintangor

SARIKEI (Jan 8): A double-storey terrace house at Jalan Buan in Bintangor was damaged in a fire early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said no injuries were reported during the incident.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 3.54am and firefighters from the Bintangor fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire had caused around 20 per cent damage to the ground floor of the double-storey terrace house,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to bring it under control at 4.22am.

It added that the firefighters ended their operation at 5.15am after ensuring that there were no remnants of fire were left at the scene.

The cause of the fire and the damages are still being investigated.