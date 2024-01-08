Fatimah: S’wak govt committed to ensuring rural folk benefit from development agenda

DALAT (Jan 8): The Sarawak government will continue to ensure its development agenda also benefits the rural communities in the state, said Minister of Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

In a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, she said the development of rural roads, among others, will directly help improve the daily lives of the people living nearby.

“There is a road that will connect Dalat to Sibu covering Jalan Dalat Kut, Kut Muara, Kampung Kekan Seberang and Kampung Medong Seberang. When this road can be used later, the journey from Dalat to Sibu is expected to take only about one hour.

“At the same time, this road will contribute to the progress and welfare of the local people, who will not be left behind in enjoying the development here,” she said when attending the 76th Kaul Medong Festival at the Penghulu Sakul Tira Kampung Medang Hulu Community Hall here recently.

Fatimah said the proposed RM90.5 million road project, which will connect the existing Dalat-Kut road from Kampung Kekan Seberang to Kampung Medong Seberang, will be tendered by the second quarter of 2024 and is expected to commence in the year’s third quarter.

On a separate matter, she informed that a rescue contractor is being appointed to implement the Jalan Lebrasau to Klid project, which has been categorized as a sick project.

Meanwhile, the Dalat assemblywoman expressed her pride in the Kaul Medong Festival as a platform to foster and strengthen unity among the locals, which is the foundation of progress in a village.

“This festival can also foster and preserve traditions of the Melanau community so they are not lost to time,” she said.

Also present were community leaders Pemanca Peter Lai and Kampung Medong Hulu Ketua Kaum Bohari Dakei.