Immigration dept detains 37 illegal foreign workers in Miri

MIRI (Jan 8): The Immigration Department has arrested 37 foreigners, comprising 36 Indonesians and one Filipino, for their failure to produce valid working passes.

The department in a statement posted on its Facebook page said the operation dubbed ‘Ops Selera’ carried out on Jan 5 involved food premises around the city.

“A team of Immigration Miri officers conducted the operation, whereby a total of 97 foreigners were checked.

“Of this total, 37 foreigners comprising 36 Indonesians and one Filipino were arrested,” it said.

All of those detained have been remanded, and the case is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, as well as Article 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations.

In addition, the department informed that the operation also saw eight local employers detained on suspicion of hiring foreigners without valid work passes at their food premises.

“The reopening of the economy and borders to cross-country movement have boosted the economy in the city, thereby offering job opportunities and drawing the interests of foreigners who come to earn a living,” it said.