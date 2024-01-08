Indonesia aims to resolve three land border segments with Malaysia, says its foreign minister

BANDUNG (Jan 8): Indonesia targets to conclude three land border segments with Malaysia by the end of this year after 24 years of negotiations, said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

The three segments, located in the Kalimantan-Sabah region, are Pulau Sebatik, Sinapad-Sesai, and West Pillar-AA 2, she stated during the presentation of a report on Indonesia’s diplomatic achievements, here, today.

She added that the agreement on the three land border segments with Malaysia (Kalimantan-Sabah) had been successfully agreed upon from 2017 to 2019.

According to Retno, the Indonesia-Malaysia agreement on two maritime border segments in the Sulawesi Sea and the southern part of the Malacca Strait was sealed in June last year after 18 years of negotiations.

Earlier, she mentioned that sovereignty diplomacy is one of the ministry’s priorities because respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries is a principle that must be honoured by all nations without exception.

“It’s crucial for border issues to be resolved promptly. Negotiating borders, be it land or maritime, is no easy task.

“Therefore, a high commitment is required to settle them. The resolution must also be based on applicable international law, such as UNCLOS 1982 if related to maritime borders,” explained Retno. — Bernama