Jamal Nerubi: Zahid in Sabah on official duties, nothing to do with political unrest as claimed

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 8): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s visit to Sabah is an official working visit that has nothing to do with political unrest as claimed by certain quarters.

Datuk Jamal Nerubi, who is Ahmad Zahid’s political secretary, said the Umno president’s visit from yesterday until today (Jan 7-8) is upon the invitation of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick to officiate at the Peace Development Launch in conjunction with Ewon’s Christmas Open House.

Jamal, who is also Umno Papar division chief, stressed the visit has nothing to do any so-called political unrest.

“We vehemently deny the allegation, this visit is an official work visit.

“These allegations are an attempt to discredit the name of the Deputy Prime Minister in addition to an attempt to split unity in Sabah Umno,” he said.

Jamal said as Umno president, Ahmad Zahid took the opportunity to meet with Umno division chiefs in the state in a relaxed and friendly programme to discuss political issues.

In the meantime, Jamal said Ahmad Zahid and Umno Sabah remain committed to maintaining political stability in the country under the federal Unity Government in order to develop a common country.

Speculation over the reason for Ahmad Zahid’s visit had arisen after media outlets reported Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin as saying the party is ready to work with Parti Warisan (Warisan) in the 17th Sabah state election, while Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan was reported as saying Sabah Umno had yet to make any decision about working together with any party for the state election.