Keep up your selfless acts, Lee lauds young blood donors

MIRI (Jan 8): Donating blood isn’t just a selfless act of saving lives, but also a motivation to keep ourselves healthy, says state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The act of donating blood teaches the society the values of humanity and kindness, and therefore, these values ought to be passed down to the younger generations, said Lee.

He said this when launching the Inner Wheel Club’s (IWC) blood donation campaign at MyyMall in Lutong here, yesterday.

“At critical times like during the Covid-19 pandemic and when movements were restricted, blood donors braved through to come forward and donate blood.

“For that, their contributions were highly appreciated,” said Lee, who is also the Senadin assemblyman.

“Miri Hospital’s blood bank record revealed that a total of 9,682 pints of blood were collected in 2023, and the target for 2024 is 10,000 pints,” he said, stating his optimism that this target could be achieved with collected efforts of all.

“I have seen some frequent donors as young as in their early 20s, and this is impressive,” he said, while expressing his hope for more young people to come forward to donate blood.

The blood donation campaign was a joint initiative with the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri branch.