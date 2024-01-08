Landslide forces extension of old Kuching-Bau road section’s closure (Video)

BAU (Jan 8): A landslide caused by heavy rain on Saturday has forced the Public Works Department (JKR) to further extend the closure of a section of the old Kuching-Bau road near Siniawan.

The department had temporarily closed the road in October last year due to surface cracks and failure of the slope and road culvert.

It was due to reopen today.

“Repairs began in October last year and at that time it was so far so good and nearing completion, but heavy rainfall last Saturday led to a rise in underground water levels, causing the surrounding soil to soften and exacerbating the culvert’s condition,” JKR Kuching divisional engineer Liew Ming Chek told reporters today.

“Now we have to construct additional reinforcements at both side of the road, and soil removal is underway to facilitate the completion of repairs.”

Liew said temporary access points have been established along Jalan Siniawan to expedite work while ensuring minimal disturbance to crucial utilities.

He said challenges have arisen from the road’s complex utility network, particularly the main water pipeline supplying Bau, necessitating meticulous work to avoid disruption.

During the site visit, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh appealed to JKR and contractors to quickly complete work on the main access road to Bau.

“This is the primary route to Bau and its closure impacts not only commuters but also lorry drivers transporting materials from quarries in Paku.

“I urge patience as we work on completing the gabion wall to prevent further collapses. Our priority is the safety of motorists and rushing the reopening without proper repairs isn’t an option,” he added.