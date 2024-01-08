Leaders should not pursue political interests at people’s expense – DPM Ahmad Zahid

KOTA BELUD (Jan 8): Politicians and political leaders in the country are yesterday told against pursuing their political interests at the expense of the rakyat.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said they should not make the people victims or pay a ‘high price’ for their political pursuits.

He said differences of opinion or beliefs in politics are not a problem in the country, but priority must be given to the interests of the people first.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, he said, is working hard to ensure the country remains stable to ensure development, economic growth, investment and subsequently the well-being of the people.

“Political leaders should keep their promises. After agreeing on something, there should be a consensus on keeping the promises and the agreement should not be made for the interests of their group (alone), which eventually will make the rakyat the political victims.

“Make Sabah an example for us to accept differences in diversity. The cooperation in Sabah should be emulated and strengthened for the prosperity of the people,” he said.

The deputy prime minister, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said this at the launch of Kadamaian Development in conjunction with the Kadamaian Christmas Celebration Open House which was also attended by Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid regarded the road infrastructure improvement project in Kadamaian, involving an allocation of RM244 million, as a ‘game changer’ in improving the standard of living of the people in the area.

He also announced the construction of 40 housing units for the Hardcore Poor in the Kadamaian state constituency.

Regarding Ewon’s other requests for the people of Kadamaian. Ahmad Zahid said he would ensure the allocations would be provided after going through the stipulated procedures. – Bernama