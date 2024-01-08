Make Padu known to rural folks in Ulu Baram, association told

MIRI (Jan 8): The onus also falls upon the Sarawak Kayan Association (PKS) to disseminate information about the Central Database Hub (Padu) to the rural communities in Ulu Baram, and help them register with the programme.

Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau believes that this federal government’s new system is still unknown among many rural residents in Ulu Baram.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim introduced Padu on Jan 2, saying that it meant to enhance the distribution of subsidies and other aid from the government to those needing them the most.

“Padu is a data system that stores the profiles of individuals and households who are Malaysian citizens or permanent residents,” he said in his speech for PKS Kuching’s ‘Christmas and New Year 2024’ gathering in Kuching recently.

Dennis, also PKS president, called upon fellow members to work together in promoting Padu to all Ulu Baram folks and informing them about the benefits.

“We want them (Ulu Baram folks) to register and participate in any programme implemented by the government, be it at state or federal level.”

On PKS, the assemblyman called upon all members to foster closer rapport with the Kayan youths and encourage them to join the association.

“This is in line with the core objective of establishing the PKS – for it to be a platform that could bring all members of the Kayan community together through all its branches across Sarawak.

“We hope that with active participation from the youths, it would the work in promoting the Kayan language and preserving the traditions and customs of this ethnic group.

“I’m proud that many young Kayans are actively involved in many cultural activities organised by various parties up to the state level. They are so proud to be wearing the Kayan traditional attire.

Thus, we would want them to translate that sense of pride into action by signing up as PKS members.”

Later at the gathering, Dennis announced a government allocation of RM10,000 for PKS Kuching.