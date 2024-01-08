Miri Che Lee Khor Moral Uplifting Society marks 41st anniversary

MIRI (Jan 8): The Miri Che Lee Khor Moral Uplifting Society celebrated its 41st anniversary with a dinner last night.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who officiated at the event, praised the society for spreading good moral values, educating local communities, and reaching out to those in need.

“Though we are now in the digitalised era, these values are still important because they define humans as they are.

“There are still many needy people in need of help and the moral uplifting society is doing that tirelessly and for that they deserve praise,” he said in his speech.

He praised the society for helping people of various religions and backgrounds, pledging an RM20,000 grant to support its activities.

Miri Che Lee Khor Moral Uplifting Society chairman Tony Pui said the organisation has always adhered to its founding principles.

“The moral teaching practices are guided by the principles of promoting moral activities, education, and charity. It is important to understand that the society’s moral teaching is founded on the teachings that emphasise the freedom of upholding moral virtues, strictly adhering to moral principles, and nurturing unity among all beings.

“Therefore, we are proud to be among the 38 moral uplifting society in East Malaysia, comprising 25 in Sarawak and 12 in Sabah. One of our missions is to organise various activities, for members and the public, and we are proud to be able to do that the past four decades,” he said in his welcoming speech.

Pui added Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting and Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii pledged grants of RM10,000 each to the society, while Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau pledged an RM5,000 grant.