Sheda Kuching: Levy imposition allows govt to better manage supply of affordable homes

KUCHING (Jan 8): The state’s government’s move to impose private developers with a levy starting the first quarter this year is a progressive policy, said Sarawak Housing Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Kuching branch chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok.

In praising the move, he said imposing such a levy to the developers would allow the state government to better manage the supply of affordable houses.

“In my view, the shift to imposing a levy instead of mandating the construction of affordable housing for private developers starting in the first quarter of 2024 is a progressive policy aimed at managing the supply of affordable houses in Sarawak.

“The collected levy from developers will be deposited into a trust account and utilised by the state government through appointed agencies such as HDC, LCDA, or SEDC to construct affordable houses,” he said in a statement, referring to the Housing Development Corporation, Land Custody Development Authority, and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation.

He said this in response to the Saturday’s announcement by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg that private developers in the state are no longer required to set aside 30 per cent of their housing or mixed development projects for affordable housing.

Sim, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chief, said the imposition of the levy will greatly benefit potential home buyers, especially those from the low-income group, to own a house.

He also said the levy, coupled with the capping price set by the government for affordable housing projects, would create demand for more supply of affordable houses.

He cited the selling price capped for Spektra houses, which would range from between RM100,000 and RM168,000 depending on the size of the house.

“The price for Spektra houses vary from RM100,000 to RM120,000 for Spektra Lite; RM135,000 to RM168,000 for Spektra Medium; and RM120,000 for affordable flats,” he said.

However, Sim said the change in this policy alone would not help transform the development of affordable housing.

He argued the imposition of a levy or construction of affordable houses by private developers is too early as it will affect the cash flow.

Elaborating, he said the previous state law not only required the private sector to allocate 30 per cent of their housing or mixed development projects for the construction of affordable houses, if developed land area covered 10 acres, but also to proportionally increased their allocation for the construction of the affordable house from 15 per cent to 30 per cent if it covered more than 20 acres.

“For strata residential development, the allocation to build affordable housing would require four acres of land, ranging from 3.5 units to 6.6 units per acre.”

Sim said ideally, the levy should align with the issuance of subdivided titles or at the stage of OP issuance by authorities.

“The timing of the development is crucial; if too early, it could raise the capital cost for the developer, affecting cash flow,” he said.

He also touched on the prices for affordable houses like Spektra that have not been reviewed since 2016 despite escalated construction costs post-Covid-19, low ringgit exchange rates, increased minimum wage, and rising land costs.

However, he said such ‘hiccups’ could be addressed if the government were to impose a low levy amount for developers.

This, he pointed out, will cushion the impact of the rising costs faced by the industry.

“While the policy change to levy imposition may impact house buyers similarly, the imposition of a levy or construction of affordable houses by private developers in Sarawak will lead to cross-subsidy from medium/high-cost houses

“This presents an opportunity for the state government to reduce compliance costs in reducing the cost of houses in Sarawak.”

Sim also suggested that the state government take a look at how Singapore managed their supply of affordable houses.

“There is hope that, with the increasing income of the state government, a model similar to Singapore can be adopted, where all affordable houses are built by the government without cross-subsidy from medium/high cost houses.

“This could contribute to reducing the rising cost, and thus, prices of houses in Sarawak,” he added.