SPM: Bahasa Melayu Oral Test starts today

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 8): The Bahasa Melayu Oral Test for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 examination starts today, involving 395,870 registered candidates.

The tests are being conducted at 3,340 examination centres nationwide until Thursday (Jan 11).

The English Oral Test will commence from Jan 17 to 23; the Bahasa Melayu and English Listening Tests on Jan 29 and the written exam from Jan 30 to March 7, while the Science Practical Test was carried out on Dec 5 to 7.

Meanwhile, the Johor government, together with the State Education Department, will implement ‘Ops Payung’ to assist SPM and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) candidates in flood-affected locations in the state.

On Saturday (Jan 6), Johor Education, Information and Communications Committee chairman, Norlizah Noh, said that a total of 235 students were affected by the floods in the state and nine primary schools are being converted into flood relief centres while secondary schools will be used as SPM and STPM examination centres.

A total of 6,564 evacuees from 1,819 families are currently housed at 51 relief centres in Johor, as of 8 am today. – Bernama