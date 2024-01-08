SSPCA seeks public help in addressing rice shortage at Kota Sentosa animal shelter

KUCHING (Jan 8): Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) is appealing for public support as it addresses rice shortage at its shelter in Kota Sentosa near here.

In this regard, individuals wishing to help can simply place the donated rice packs at the drop-off point near the entrance of the premises.

“The current situation that we are encountering is a shortage of rice donations. Those wishing to donate (rice), there’s no need to make a call to the shelter as all our staff members are busy.

“Any type of rice is acceptable,” a SSPCA staff member told The Borneo Post during an observation at the shelter yesterday, where there were some donors bringing in packets of rice and placing them at the drop-off point.

On Saturday, the SSPCA posted an appeal on its Facebook page, which read: “Dear all, we are running out of rice. Please help to bring a pack or two to our shelter. Our shelter is open daily from 10am to 3pm.”

One of the donors met yesterday, Claudia Yeong, told The Borneo Post that she immediately bought five packs of rice after seeing the SSPCA’s appeal on Facebook.

“It’s my way to give back to the community, and also it’s in honour of my birthday today,” she smiled.

Adding on, the SSPCA staff member said on average, the consumption of rice by the animals at the shelter could reach up to 80kg daily.

“The number of animals remains more or less the same. There are 300 dogs; cats are no longer housed here due to the area’s susceptibility to floods.

“In cases where individuals wish to seek shelter for stray cats, we recommend them posting their requests on Facebook, hoping that they would find those willing to adopt,” said the staff member, adding that there had not been many people coming to the shelter to adopt dogs.

“Many are bringing them (dogs) here, especially puppies.”

It is informed that the SSPCA shelter is scheduled for relocation this year, but the new site has yet to be announced.

Those wishing to help out can make transfers to SSPCA’s CIMB Bank account, 8005274525.