Teen in Kuching fined RM300 for possessing illicit ciggies, beer

KUCHING (Jan 8): An 18-year-old was today fined RM300 in default five days in jail in the Magistrates’ Court here for having illicit cigarettes and beer in his possession.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan imposed the sentence on the teenager after reviewing his social report presented by the Social Welfare Department.

He pleaded guilty to Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958, which carries a jail term up to three months and a fine of up to RM500, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the police raided the shop at Jalan Song Thian Cheok here at around 11.40am on Oct 18, 2023 and arrested the teenager, who was the storekeeper at the time.

The police also found a total of 62 crates of beer and 9,720 sticks of cigarettes during the raid.

The teenager was unable to show any documents for the possession of the cigarettes and beer which were suspected to be contraband.

The items were then seized for further action.

During investigation, he also failed to give an unsatisfactory explanation regarding the possession of the items.

ASP Arman Ibrahim prosecuted the case while the boy was unrepresented by legal counsel.