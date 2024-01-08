Three including seven-month-old baby injured in accident near Pakan junction

SARIKEI (Jan 8): Three people, including a seven-month-old baby girl, were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a pickup truck near Pakan junction, Jalan Pan Borneo here this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 7.28am and rescuers from the Sarikei fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the accident involved a pickup truck and a car. All the victims in the pickup truck were safe and managed to get out of the car.

“The victims in the car, on the other hand, were injured and a female passenger was trapped in her seat,” it added.

Bomba said the female passenger was successfully extricated from the damaged car and was handed over to the paramedics for further action.

The rescuers ended the operation after cleaning the accident debris and ensuring that the road was safe for road users.