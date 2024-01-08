Tiang lauds new policy of private developers contributing to housing trust fund

SIBU (Jan 8): Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak Datuk Michael Tiang is all praise for the new policy of requiring private property developers to contribute to a housing trust fund, in lieu of allocating 30 per cent of units in any major project to affordable housing as stated in the state law previously.

The Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced this policy in Kuching on Saturday, where instead of arranging for the 30 per cent quota of affordable residential units in any mixed development on a land area of 10 acres (4,047 hectares) and above, the private developers would be required to channel payments to a housing trust fund set up by the state government.

In this respect, Tiang said the policy would benefit all three parties: the public, the developers, and the state government.

“I welcome and support this new policy, as announced by our Premier. It’s a win-win for the public, the state government, and the private developers,” he said when met by reporters at the lion’s eye-dotting ceremony in Eng Ann Teng Tua Pek Kong Temple here yesterday.

Nonetheless, the Pelawan assemblyman also hoped that the state government would continue to enhancing its housing policy, especially the provisions related to affordable housing.

“We hope that our housing policy would continue to improve and benefit the people, especially those out to purchase their first homes.”

Back on the new policy, scheduled for implementation in the first quarter of this year, Tiang hailed the provision for the private developers to contribute a certain amount to a housing trust fund as ‘a good thing for the state government’.

“The HDC (Housing Development Corporation) can manage the fund and then build affordable houses in accordance with the state urban development plan.

“Such a plan is more suitable, meets the people’s expectations, is more affordable, as well as it having better quality, and better locations,” he added.