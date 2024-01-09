Academy proud of producing over 5,000 maritime professionals since 2006

SIBU (Jan 9): Pelita Maslaut Maritime Training Institution has produced more than 5,000 marine professionals since the programme was introduced in 2006.

According to Pelita Maslaut Sdn Bhd (PMSB) general manager Mohamad Nazim Amit, all the courses provided at the academy are recognised by the Marine Department and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), assuring that all training would meet the required standards.

“As a training institution accredited under the Marine Department of Malaysia – an agency tasked with overseeing the conduct of skills and safety courses pertaining to the maritime sector – the PMSB also holds an important role in educating and training future mariners through quality modules, so as to prepare the future manpower for the maritime field.

“In line with the government’s goal of always producing skilled human capital, PMSB has produced many professionally-skilled and qualified maritime officers and personnel as certified by the Malaysian Maritime Department and in compliance with the STCW (Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping) under the purview of the IMO.

“The PMSB has also helped in reducing the nation’s reliance on foreign seafarers, where based on statistics, there are only between 40 and 50 per cent of maritime workforce on board Malaysian flagship vessels who are Malaysians,” he said in his speech for the PMSB convocation ceremony at Lakis Hall here yesterday, where a total of 58 trainees received their certificates.

Of the number, 20 are certified deck and engineering officers, while 38 are deck and engineering cadets.

Adding on, Nazim also called for ongoing cooperation and commitment from all players in the shipping industry in ensuring the Pelita Maslaut would continue to be the foremost maritime education institution in Sarawak.

Also present at the convocation were Telian assemblyman Royston Valentine, and PMSB founder Masni Amit.