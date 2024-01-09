Anglican bishop to meet with Education officers on school khatam al-Quran issue

KUCHING (Jan 9): Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute, will meet with officers from the Kuching District Education Office (PPD) tomorrow on the issue of a mission school here not being allowed to hold a khatam al-Quran programme.

He confirmed the meeting will be held at his office at 2pm.

“I am expecting to see PPD officers. They have asked to see me,” Danald said when contacted today.

He had pointed out previously that the Church authority has the right to allow or stop any co-curricular activity at its mission schools.

It is understood that parents of 53 Primary 6 SK St Thomas pupils had sought clarification from the church on why the annual programme planned for Feb 3 this year had been disallowed despite having been held in previous years.

On Dec 21, 2023, diocesan education officer Revd Robin Sabai had written a letter to the school headmaster stating that the programme was not permitted.

A netizen had shared the letter on social media, leading others to call on the Church for an explanation.