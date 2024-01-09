‘Dubai Move’: GRS’ Armizan denies signing statutory declaration

KLANG (Jan 9): Papar MP Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) denied signing any statutory declaration (SD) to topple the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Armizan, who is also domestic trade and cost of living minister, said he has never been approached by any party linked to the SDs and hoped that such matters would not be brought up again.

“I have never signed an SD, that’s enough of this kind of discussion,” he said at a media conference here today.

Blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin had uploaded a video on YouTube previous claiming that the Dubai Move had obtained 120 SDs, including from Armizan in an effort to change the current government.

Armizan said that time would be better spent on carrying on the agenda planned and targeted by the government.

“As a Sabah leader, I feel that the unity government leadership has given high commitment and joint plans by the federal government and state government have been outlined to tackle legacy issues.

“I’m confident we won’t take a step backwards and we won’t make those plans a failure ourselves,” he added. — Bernama