Family in Simanggang neighbourhood gets ‘surprise’ visit from monkey

SRI AMAN (Jan 9): A family at Taman Sri Jaya in Simanggang here was surprised by ‘a visit’ from a monkey early yesterday.

According to Sri Aman District Civil Defence Force (AOM) officer Kamal Bujang, it was the head of the household who first saw the primate heading to the compound.

“Before that, he noticed that his dog has been barking non-stop outside.

“Curious, he then went out to check and it was at that time when he saw a monkey dashing across the compound.

“Concerned about the safety of his family, the house owner immediately contacted us and asked for help in catching the animal,” said Kamal, adding that APM Sri Aman received the report at 9.10am and following that, an APM team was despatched to the scene straight away.

“It took us about 20 minutes to catch the monkey, as it was acting aggressively.

“After the capture, we handed over the animal to the relevant authorities for further action,” said Kamal.