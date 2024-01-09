Family wants compensation for inconvenience, delay in receiving luggage left by airline in KLIA

KUCHING (Jan 9): The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has been called on to look into an issue concerning a family of four on a Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight from Kuala Lumpur to Shanghai who were stranded without their luggage after arriving in China’s most populous city last month.

According to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, the Fong family only received their luggage, which was mishandled and left behind at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), 62 hours later.

“Without their luggage, this left Mr Fong, his wife and two sons, one of whom is only 10 years old, to arrive in China without their winter clothing which were packed in their check-in luggage.

“To make matters worse, coincidentally, the day they arrived in Shanghai on Dec 16, marked Shanghai’s lowest temperature in 40 years where it dropped below zero degrees. When they arrived at the airport, the temperature had already plummeted to minus one degree,” he said in a statement.

Chong had been approached by Fong for assistance as the latter was at his wits’ end after numerous call attempts to MAS’ customer service had failed.

The DAP Sarawak chairman said not only did Fong had to fork out money to buy warm clothes for himself and his family, but he was also left without his medication.

“Upon returning to Malaysia, Mr Fong and his wife made multiple attempts to contact MAS Lost and Found Department, hoping for compensation or a resolution, but they encountered many difficulties.

“The MAS insurance company even astonishingly demanded that they produce a report from MAS itself regarding the airplane’s luggage loss to prove the luggage delay situation.

“Mr Fong tried to call MAS for assistance multiple times during these two weeks but never managed to connect to their customer service line,” he said, adding that during the family’s time in Shanghai, they “suffered additional financial losses and mental torment”.

Chong said he has since drafted a letter to MAS, urging the airline to promptly handle the victims’ compensation claims, as well as Mavcom and the federal Ministry of Transport to request for these authorities to look into this matter urgently.

“I hope that the relevant authorities will quickly address and resolve this issue. Despite purchasing luggage insurance, the compensation the Fong family expected to receive was far from sufficient to cover their losses and inconveniences.”

He also hoped that MAS will cooperate and promptly issue the necessary reports for the victims’ compensation process.

Chong understands that when one travels, there is a possibility that they might encounter such situations but at the same time, airlines should take swift action in resolving the issue.

“In the case of Mr Fong’s situation, MAS took 62 hours to deliver their luggage to their hotel, which is an extremely inefficient response to problem-solving.

“Furthermore, when the victim later sought compensation from MHinsure, they faced numerous difficulties. This reflects a completely irresponsible business culture,” he said.

“I hope Mavcom can promptly address this complaint and provide justice to Mr Fong’s family,” he said.