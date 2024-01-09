Fire destroys seven luxury cars parked in Bintawa workshop

KUCHING (Jan 9): Seven luxury cars that were parked in a workshop at Jalan Pahlawan in Bintawa here were destroyed in a fire early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 4.50am and firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the fire involved eight luxury vehicles that were parked inside the workshop’s garage.

“Four of the cars were completely destroyed, three partially destroyed and one managed to be saved (from the fire),” it added.

Bomba said the fire did not damage the structure of the building and was brought under control at 5.28am. The operation ended at 6.49am.

The cause of the fire and the losses incurred are still under investigation.