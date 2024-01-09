Horror in Tg Kidurong as croc attack leaves fisherman with major leg wounds

BINTULU (Jan 9): A 21-year-old man who was attacked by two crocodiles while fishing in Sungai Sebatang, Tanjung Kidurong sustained serious injuries to his left leg.

According to the victim’s brother-in-law, the victim was using a cast net to fish in the river together with his two cousins prior to the incident around 7pm last Thursday.

“He dove into the river after his net got stuck in the water,” said the brother-in-law.

It is understood that at the time of the attack, the river was between four and five feet deep.

“He suddenly screamed for help when he felt something biting his leg in the water.

“His cousins managed to grab and pull him out of the water,” related the brother-in-law.

Photos of the victim’s wounds showed the crocodiles took a major chunk out of his left shin as well as left bite marks up to his thigh.

When contacted, Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit confirmed receiving a report regarding the incident from the victim’s family members at 9am yesterday.

“This case will be handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) for further action because it is a case of a crocodile attack,” he added.