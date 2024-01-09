Indonesian labourer in Miri gets four months’ jail, caning for illegal entry

MIRI (Jan 9): An Indonesian labourer was sentenced to four months’ jail and one stroke of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for entering the state illegally.

Judge Azreena Aziz, who meted out the sentence against Iwan, 27, also ordered the sentence to run from date of arrest which was on Jan 3, this year, and for him to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after completing the sentence.

Iwan was charged under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002), which is punishable under Section 6 (3) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000, or up to five years in prison, or both, plus a maximum six strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Iwan was detained during a raid at Ngu’s junction in Niah at around 6.30am on Jan 3 this year.

During inspection, he was found to be from Indonesia and failed to produce any valid travel documents allowing them to enter and stay in the country.

He was then taken to the police station for further action.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Ihsan Jalalludin prosecuted the case, while Iwan was unrepresented by a legal counsel.